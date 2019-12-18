SSE Renewables to buy Offaly wind farm

SSE Renewables is to acquire a wind farm in Co Offaly, further expanding its onshore wind pipeline.

The Yellow River project in Rhode is set to enter construction in late 2020, and will have 29 turbines and an installed capacity in excess of 100MW.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022 and could support up to 80 full-time construction jobs at peak delivery. When the wind farm is operational, it will be capable of generating enough energy to power more than 50,000 homes annually.

“ The acquisition of this large-scale, shovel-ready construction project further reinforces that position at a time when there is a renewed drive by Government to support the delivery of new renewable energy to meet the country’s 2030 climate action targets,” said Paul Cooley, Director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables. “This acquisition, and the pursuit of future acquisitions, is in line with SSE Renewables’ objective of continually exploring opportunities to grow our onshore wind development pipeline in Ireland and Great Britain. Yellow River Wind Farm will contribute towards our ambition of developing and building enough renewable energy capacity to treble annual output of renewable electricity to 30TWh by 2030.”

SSE Renewables is part of Scottish utility and Airtricity owner, SSE plc, and is the largest renewable energy developer, operator and owner in Ireland’s all-island integrated single electricity market. It owns and operates 708MW of onshore wind capacity across the island and has a pipeline of around 600MW of new onshore wind farms under development.