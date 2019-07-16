Solar energy business secures court order against winding up petition

A company involved in the renewable energy sector has secured a temporary High Court order preventing another business bringing a petition to have it wound up over a disputed €1.2 million debt.

The interim injunction was granted to Welink Investment Holdings Ireland Ltd, against Sustainable Development Capital LLP.

Seeking the orders, Stephen Dowling BL, for Welink, said it is part of a group of companies involved in the solar power industry and has 87 employees.

There was a dispute with the defendant, which invests in renewable energy projects, over a purported debt of €1.2 million which, counsel said, is “vigorously denied” by his client.

Counsel said Welink is fully solvent but the defendant had informed it that it would seek to have Welink wound up if the alleged debt was not paid.

His client is concerned about the damage the company might sustain to its reputation, current projects and ability to attract funding and investment if an application to have it wound up is brought, counsel said.

Welink also maintains that any dispute between the parties over the purported debt should have been determined before the UK courts.

Counsel said Welink had sought undertakings from the defendant’s legal representatives not to bring a petition seeking to have Welink wound up.

No undertakings were given and Welink therefore had no option but to come to court and seek an injunction.

The injunction was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Tuesday and the matter was returned to later this week. The judge said she hoped the parties would consider mediating the dispute.