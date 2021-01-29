San Leon Energy under investigation for Morocco activity

Dublin-headquartered oil and gas exploration company San Leon Energy is under investigation by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in relation to its activities in Morocco.

The Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), an NGO, made a formal complaint to the OECD about the company through its representative in Ireland, the NCP, in October.

It alleged the company was not in compliance with the OECD guidelines, specifically the principle of “meaningful engagement with stakeholders … and the principle of respect for internationally recognised human rights”.

The complaint by GLAN contended that “since Western Sahara is a non-self-governing territory the Sahrawi people – the indigenous population – have an internationally recognised right of self-determination, which includes permanent sovereignty over its natural resources”.

GLAN argues that San Leon Energy’s exploration activities have been occurring without the consent of the Sahrawi people.

In response, the company contends that all aspects of the complaint were addressed, that it complied fully with the United Nations requirements and states that it “no longer has any interests or licences in the region”.

Regarding ethical conduct, the company said that “the standard to be met in determining whether San Leon’s activities are ethical is Article 73 of the United Nations charter that makes it clear that the interests of the local population are paramount”.

The company said that it consulted with elected representatives of the entire local population “including both Suhrawi and non-Suhrawis [SIC]” when determining the wishes and interests of the local people.

It added “the Polisario cannot be considered the legitimate representative of the local people and for that reason San Leon Energy does not engage in dialogue with this organisation”.

The NCP decided that there was “a prima facie case to proceed” on the basis of both the complaint and the response by the company that there are “significant differences in perspectives” between the complainant and the company.

The Ireland NCP said that acceptance of the complaint “does not in any way constitute a determination of breach of the guidelines” by the company.

The Ireland NCP will formally ask the parties whether they are willing to engage in mediation with the aim of reaching a resolution. Subject to their response, the Ireland NCP will liaise with the parties to arrange mediation meetings.

If these meetings achieve a resolution, the Ireland NCP said it will reflect this in a final statement without making a determination about the merits of the claim on whether the company acted consistently with the guidelines.

If a mediated solution is not possible, the Ireland NCP will conduct an examination of the case and will reflect the outcome in a final statement that may include recommendations.