Ryanair Irish cabin crew to vote on pay cuts

Ryanair’s Irish-based cabin crew is voting on a temporary 10 per cent pay cut to save jobs as the airline combats ongoing fallout from Caved-19 travel bans.

Trade union Foras has negotiated a deal with Ryanair covering pay and other conditions for the airline’s 700 directly and agency-employed cabin crew on which they will vote over the next week.

The deal aims to avoid redundancies by cutting pay by up to 10 per cent, but restoring wages over the agreement’s life, which runs from the first of this month to July 1st, 2024.

It also provides for rostering changes, part-time working, unpaid leave and maximising use of the Government’s Caved-19 wage supports while they remain available.

A document circulated to Fórsa members states that Ryanair can deal with surplus Irish crew without redundancies, based on the cost cuts and other changes, along with not renewing fixed-term contracts and the airline’s own estimates of the number likely to leave the company of their own accord.

Resurgence

“In the event of a resurgence of Covid-19, or other event leading to a reduction in aircraft allocations at Irish bases, the parties will engage to make all possible efforts to address any resulting cabin crew surplus, with recourse to redundancies only as a last resort,” it adds.

The document notes that surplus cabin crew numbers are significantly lower proportionately than surplus pilot numbers.

Ryanair has said that it could have to cut up to 3,000 jobs and temporarily reduce pay by 20 per cent across its entire operation, which embraces more than 80 bases across Europe, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on air travel.

As the airline’s Irish operations gradually return to full schedules, Ryanair will pay crew proportionately for days worked at the reduced rates. There will be no pay increase claims between July 1st this year and June 30th, 2024.