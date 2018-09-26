Ryanair demands that EU investigate rival airline unions, crew and lobby groups

Ryanair is demanding that the European Commission investigate rival airline crew, unions and lobby groups whom it accuses of impeding the airline’s talks with staff and organising strikes to damage its business.

The carrier published details of offers to pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday to correct what it calls competitor trade union propaganda and quickly conclude deals with its staff and their unions.

Ryanair said that it has complained to the European Commission, demanding that it investigate the rival crew, unions and lobby groups it says are interfering in talks with staff and organising strikes to damage the Irish airline’s business for the benefit of its competitors.

Its statement claimed that Ryanair had made significant progress in the nine months since it agreed to recognise trade unions, reaching deals in the Republic, Germany, Italy and the UK.

However, Ryanair said that it continued to face industrial action - including in six European countries this Friday - where “competitor airline pilots and cabin crew are interfering in negotiations or blocking progress up to and including organising unnecessary strikes”.

Ryanair claimed that in Spain, Norwegian Air cabin crew in Alicante are organising strikes, while TAP staff are doing the same in Portugal.

“In the Netherlands, the pilots insist that a KLM pilot negotiates with Ryanair,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, the company claimed that in Sweden, unions refused to meet unless a pilot working for local carrier, Braathens, was present.

The airline argued that it was facing a strike on Friday, which will hit 30,000 of 450,000 people it is due to fly that day, over demands to which it has already agreed.

These include moving workers in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain to local contracts governed by the laws and taxes of the countries in which they are based.

It has also agreed to systems covering base transfers and other seniority issues similar to that recently put in place in the Republic.

Employment commissioner

Meanwhile, Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, met EU employment commissioner Marianne Thyssen on Wednesday.

Following the talks, Ms Thyssen said that under EU rules, the place where cabin crew and pilots are based determines the laws that govern their employment, not the country in which the aircraft is registered.

“Respecting EU law is not something over which workers should have to negotiate, nor is it something which can be done differently from country to country,” she said.

Mr O’Leary said last week that Ryanair was lobbying the Government to change tax laws to allow it to offer local contracts to pilots and cabin crew based in other European countries.