Revenue, profit falls at Tullow Oil but business stabilises

Revenue and profit fell at exploration firm Tullow in the first six months of the year, and the company swung to an after-tax loss of more than $1 billion.

But the company showed signs of stabilised operations and reduced costs, ahead of a business review due later this year.

Revenue at the company was $731 million, down from $872 million a year earlier, with gross profit dipping to $164 million from $527 million. The company reported an after tax loss of $1.3 billion, driven by $1.4 billion in historic exploration write-downs and impairments.

Capital investment was $192 million, with the company incurring decommissioning costs of $38 million.

Tullow said its production for the first half of 2020 was in line with expectations, averaging 77,700 barrels of oil per day.

“Despite the very tough conditions in the first half of this year, we have successfully delivered reliable production and major, sustainable reductions to our cost base. We are also close to completing the important sale of our interests in Uganda, ” said Rahul Dhir, chief executive, Tullow Oil. “ The quality of Tullow’s assets remains robust.”

Mr Dhir, who took up the chief executive role on July 1st 2020, said the the company has been developing new plans for its business, with the support of its joint venture partners and expert advisors. “These plans will deliver enhanced value from our assets to benefit all our stakeholders including our host countries and investors,” he said.

The company also announced the appointment of Mitchell Ingram as new non-executive director of Tullow, with Dorothy Thompson returning to her non-executive chair role.