Providence working with consortium on Barryroe farmout

Irish-listed explorer Providence Resources is working with a consortium of six members as it progresses a move to farm out its Barryroe gas and oil field to Norwegian oil field development company SpotOn Energy.

In a statement to investors on Monday, the company said the development of the Barryroe field, which is located in the North Celtic Sea Basin in water depths of 100m, would make it “world class”.

It said SpotOn has confirmed that binding term sheets are now in place with the six consortium members participating in the appraisal and development project. The names of the consortium members will be announced separately.

Providence Resources is now working with SpotOn, which is a major shareholder in the company, and the members of the consortium to finalise the farmout work programme.

On finalisation of the agreement, SpotOn will manage the Barryroe Development, working with the consortium, “providing innovative project management and delivering value for all partners”.

Providence said the “blue chip” consortium comprises industry service and supply companies with “excellent technical and operational credentials, and extensive experience undertaking projects similar in nature to the Barryroe oil and gas field”.

Providence CEO Alan Linn said: “Barryroe is one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in Europe and, having worked with many of the consortium companies over the years, I am confident that we are introducing a high-quality core project development team with both the capability and capacity to deliver a world class project.

“When fully developed, the Barryroe field can provide Ireland with locally produced long term energy security.

“This will significantly increase the flexibility Ireland has to manage the transition to carbon neutral by 2050 by supporting the local economy and contributing to energy supply stability, both of which are essential for the full benefits of renewable energy sources to be realised.”