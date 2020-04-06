Providence to raise $3m as deal over key asset progresses

Troubled oil and gas explorer Providence Resources intends to raise about $3 million (€2.77 million) by selling new shares to institutional investors as it progresses in arranging a deal for development of its most important asset.

The Dublin and London-listed explorer said the issue price of 1.5p represents a 13 per cent discount to the stock’s closing price of 1.73p on Friday.

“Institutional and other investors” will be responsible for about $2.63 million of the cash while a subscription by Norwegian oil and gas development company SpotOn Energy Limited will raise $370,000.

In a stock market update, Providence said it has agreed non-binding heads of terms with SpotOn in relation to its Barryroe well off the south coast of Ireland.

A farm out deal for Barryroe has been agreed with other companies twice previously but, on both occasions, fell through.

Under the deal, SpotOn has a period of exclusivity until October 31st of this year during which Providence plans to agree an appraisal work programme and develop commercial terms in an effort to conclude a binding farm out agreement.

In addition to its investment through subscription securities, SpotOn will invest a further £200,000 (€226,804) within the coming six weeks through a subscription for new ordinary shares at market price.

Farm out

Providence was forced to re-engineer its business after the last farm out deal over Barryroe fell through and has now “materially reduced its running costs”.

The group has also reviewed its exploration portfolio, something it expects to result in additional licence and work programme cost reductions this year.

But the company’s September 2019 fundraising was only expected to provide sufficient funds until February. While that period has been extended, the company still has an “urgent need for additional working capital in order to allow it to continue as a going concern”.

“Shareholders should note that, if the fundraising is not successful, the company’s ability to continue as a going concern beyond mid-May 2020 will be materially compromised and the outcome of the Barryroe farm out process will be negatively impacted,” Providence said.

The company will use the proceeds of the fundraising, which are expected to be received by May 6th, to provide general working capital.