Providence obtains fresh funding as Chinese backing fails to materialise

Oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has raised fresh funds through a share placing resulting from persistent delays to receipt of a $10 million (€9.08 million) loan from its Chinese backers which has led its shares 45 per cent lower in the past three months.

In a stock market update on Thursday morning, Providence said it had conditionally raised $3.76 million through the proposed issue of more than 59 million new ordinary shares at a price of £0.051 (€0.057) per share. This represents a discount of 7.3 per cent on Wednesday’s closing price.

The company warned that it’s ability to continue in business without the share placing, which has to be approved by shareholders at the end of this month, will be “compromised”.

Providence said last week that it was actively exploring alternative financing arrangements as the funds from their Chinese backers had yet to land in its bank account. The company agreed in March last year to give Chinese company APEC a 50 per cent stake in its Barryroe project off the Cork coast, which is estimated to have 311 million barrels of recoverable oil, in exchange for the Beijing-based company covering half of the cost of an associated $200 million five-well drilling programme.

Costs

The deal also covered APEC lending Providence and Lansdowne Oil & Gas, which has a 10 per cent stake in the field, money to cover their costs.

However, Providence revealed in early June that it had not received an initial $10 million payment from APEC. A series of subsequent deadlines for receipt of the funds have been missed, with the latest running out on September 9th.

The company told shareholders it needs to use funds from the placing to fund costs associated with re-engineering it’s business model, to fund the balance of costs associated with a site survey at Barryroe and to fund general working capital up to February 2020.

Because the funds will only cover general costs up until February, the board is in the process of undertaking a strategic review of the options available to the company on future financing alternatives.

As of August 5th, Providence had cash of about $1.45 million and, since then, it has had to review its working capital position to reflect the fact that APEC’s loan hadn’t landed in its account.

Changes it has had to make include the farming out of the majority of its portfolio while it has also announced its intention to vacate its current Dublin office by the end of this year to relocate to a smaller, serviced facility.

Chief executive Tony O’Reilly said the first half was a “very difficult period for the company”. In addition to the more recent issues caused the loan from its Chinese partners, Providence also flagged that the Climate Emergency Measures Bill has caused “significant damage to sentiment and investment interest in offshore Ireland”.

In half year results also released on Thursday morning, Providence said it made a pre-tax loss of €5.5 million compared to €2.3 million the previous year.