Providence losses top €9m as Barryroe talks continue

Losses at oil and gas explorer Providence Resources topped €9 million in the six months ended June 30th, figures published on Wednesday show.

Providence raised $3.3 million (€2.81 million) and changed management as it focused on developing the Barryroe oil field in the Celtic Sea in the first half of the year.

The company said on Wednesday that it lost €9.247 million in the first half of this year against €5.543 million during the same period in 2019.

The first-half losses included €7.764 million in financing costs, which related to the movement in the value of warrants issued as part of its fund raising in May.

Operating losses fell to €1 million in the first half of 2020 from €5.3 million during the opening six months of 2019 as the company cut costs by 63 per cent to €819,000.

On June 30th the company had €2.27 million in cash and no debt.

During the period Providence began talks with Norwegian group, Spoton Energy, about a deal to develop Barryroe, which holds more than 350 million barrels of oil.

The pair are in exclusive talks on the partnership, known as a farmout, until the end of October.

Long-standing oil and gas industry professional, Alan Linn, took over as chief executive on January 1st.

He said on Wednesday that Providence was focused developing Barryroe, which he described as one of Europe’s biggest undexploited oil and gas fields.

“Good progress has been made to date, supported by a capital raising of $3.3million, before expenses, which provided working capital in April to fund the Barryroe farmout process and move the project into production through phased economic development,” Mr Linn said.