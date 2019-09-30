Providence investors back €3.45m share sale

Providence Resources investors backed a plan to sell new shares in the Irish oil and gas exploration company to allow it raise €3.45 million.

The company is seeking new cash while it awaits a loan from Chinese partner, Apec Energy Enterprises.

On Monday shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting, in Davy Stockbrokers’ offices in central Dublin, voted to allow Providence issue new equities to raise $3.76 million (€3.45 million).

Speaking after the meeting, chief executive, Tony O’Reilly junior, blamed delays in transferring cash for the hold up in receiving a $9 million loan from Apec, its development partner in the Barryroe oil field in the Celtic Sea.

Shortly after the meeting’s formal business ended, a protestor claiming to represent international movement Extinction Rebellion, attempted to prevent shareholders from questioning Mr O’Reilly and other executives.

The protestor warned that in a few years, shareholders’ children would be “going to school wearing gas masks” unless steps, such as halting oil and gas exploration, were taken to halt climate change.

The man refused to identify himself beyond his first name, “Fabian”, saying he was “uncomfortable” with revealing his surname.

Providence moved shareholders to another meeting room where executives dealt with further questions from investors.

Extinction Rebellion uses peaceful protests and civil disobedience in an effort to convince governments to act to prevent climate change and ecological upheaval.

The organisation’s Irish branch staged several climate strikes recently and held talks talks on climate change at various venues around the Republic.

Providence has an 80 per cent stake in Barryroe, a reservoir off the Cork coast capable of producing close to 350 million barrels of in total.

It is one of just three commercially viable fossil fuel finds in the Republic’s territorial waters.