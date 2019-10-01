Providence begins reversion process for Apec stake after last funding deadline missed

Oil and gas exploration firm Providence Resources said it will begin the licence reversion process for its Barryroe farmout following yet another missed deadline for receipt of funding from its Chinese backer Apec.

Providence had given Apec several deadlines over the past three months for receipt of the $9 million loan. The money was to cover the cost of working on its Barryroe oil find off the south coast. However, problems with bank transfers had been blamed for the most recent delays in receiving the money.

Providence said it has not extended the backstop, and had advised Apec that it will commence the process for Apec’s 50 per cent working interest in SEL 1/11 to revert to EXOLA and Lansdowne on a 40 per cent and 10 per cent basis, respectively.

Providence also said Apec no longer retains exclusivity, with Providence now free and to open up commercial discussions with third parties.

In a note, Davy analysts noted Providence had already made moves to cut its cost base to $1.9 million per annum and slim down operations.

“This will involve a much more project-based approach with outsourcing based on activity undertaken. Probably not unrelated to this, as well as the current climate action background, is the decision by the joint venture partners to step back from further work on the separate and Porcupine-located licence FEL 2/14 (Daiblo prospect) operated by Total. Fortunately, a recent cash injection of $3.75m by existing shareholders will provide sufficient working capital for the group until next February,” said Davy analyst Job Langbroek.

“While Barryroe is the most advanced and appraised oil project offshore Ireland, it still needs to be appraised by additional drilling before major capital commitment to its development will be made. Realistically, it can only be achieved through a replacement farm-out deal to industry and, or in combination, Providence and partner (Lansdowne Oil & Gas) undertaking a paying share of any drilling programme. The disappointment is that the Apec farm-in was a good deal to appraise a good target. To replicate this will be the immediate aim of the board and management.”