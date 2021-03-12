Profits at ESB fell two thirds last year to €126m

Profits at ESB fell two thirds last year to €126 million on Covid-related bad debt and a fall in the value of a British power plant.

The State-owned energy group’s annual report shows that revenues last year were unchanged at €3.7 billion.

Profit after tax slid 62 per cent in 2020 to €126 million from €338 million in 2019.

ESB said on Friday that Covid-19 knocked €15 million off operating profits mainly due to bad debt.

The group had once-off charges totalling €247 million, including a €188 million charge to cover a fall in the value of its gas-fired power plant in Carrington, Manchester in the UK.

Excluding those costs, ESB’s after tax profit was €357 million last year, around 15 per cent less than the €419 million it earned in 2019.

Before accounting for the charges, the company’s operations produced a profit of €616 million in 2020.

The group paid an €81 million dividend to the State. It has handed over €1.2 billion in such payments to the Exchequer over the last decade.

ESB generates and sells electricity, and supplies natural gas, to homes and businesses across Ireland and has several operations in Britain.

The group also runs the networks that transmit electricity from national grids to customers north and south of the Border.

The company said electricity demand fell just 1 per cent last year, with an increase in demand from households helping to offset a fall in business consumption.

Pat Fenlon, chief financial officer, said the results were resilient in the face of Covid-19.

He added that ESB was “well positioned to meet the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The State company invested €1.1 billion in its infrastructure and new renewable generators in 2020.

During the year, ESB commissioned its biggest wind farm at Grousemount, Co Kerry.

The plant can generate up to 114 mega watts of electricity, enough to supply up to 70,000 homes, farms and businesses, the group says.