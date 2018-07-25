Profit up at Tullow as revenue rises to $900bn

Independent oil and gas exploration and production group Tullow said profit rose to $521 million in the first half of 2018 as revenue increased to $905 million.

But the board decided against paying an interim dividend, saying free cash flow was best used to continue to pay down debt and to invest in assets.

The results come as chairman and founder Aidan Heavey stepped down from the board after more than 30 years with the firm. He is being succeeded by Dorothy Thompson.

Profit after tax was $55 million for the six-month period ended June 30th, compared with a loss of $348 million a year earlier.

Tullow’s three-year cost cutting programme had targeted $500 million in savings over its three-year life, but delivered $708 million.

The company reduced its net debt to $3.1 billion.

Chief executive Paul McDade said the results were further evidence of the progress that Tullow has made. “With this firm financial foundation, we can concentrate on growth across our three core businesses,” he said. “Over the next two years, we will increase production from our current assets in West Africa, progress two large onshore developments in East Africa and step up our search for material new oil fields in Africa and South America through a multi-year exploration campaign which will initially focus on Namibia and Guyana. ”

The company said working interest oil production in West Africa averaged 88,200 bopd, upgrading the full-year guidance from 82-90,000 bopd to 86-92,000 bopd.

Meanwhile, the first incremental production from its Ghana drilling programme is expected in August; with a second rig due to start drilling in October. That investment will bring capital expenditure for the year to $460 million, according to forecasts.

Tullow’s early oil pilot scheme and oil trucking in Kenya began in June, with a phased development project on track for late next year.

Looking ahead, the company said the completion of its Uganda deal is expected in the coming months, with a high-impact exploration campaign starting with the Cormorant well in Namibia in September 2018.