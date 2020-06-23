Pilots’ protest serves no-one, says Cityjet chief Pat Byrne

Cityjet executive chairman Pat Byrne said on Tuesday that a pilots’ protest at the Irish airline’s offices did not “serve anyone well”.

Pilots facing the loss of their jobs at the troubled carrier protested at its headquarters close to Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning.

Speaking after the demonstration, Mr Byrne said that “holding a protest here today is not serving anyone well”.

He dismissed as inaccurate and misleading claims by the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) that Cityjet was “offshoring” jobs.

Ialpa, part of trade union Fórsa, says the airline will fly routes under contract to Scandinavian carrier, SAS, using Irish-registered craft but European-based pilots.

However, Mr Byrne said that Cityjet had been operating these services for SAS since 2016 using 240 northern European-based pilots, supplemented by around 20 Irish pilots.

Up to 57 pilots in Dublin face the loss of their jobs as Cityjet bids to emerge from High Court protection.

“We are in a consultation process over the past few weeks and twice Fórsa/Ialpa have unilaterally elected to go to media to air their version of the talks,” said Mr Byrne.