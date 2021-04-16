Orsted to acquire Brookfield Renewable Ireland for €571m

Danish wind company Orsted has entered into an agreement with Brookfield Renewable to acquire a 100 per cent equity interest in its existing Ireland and UK onshore wind business for €571 million.

The global owner and operator of renewable assets said the acquisition of Brookfield Renewable Ireland (BRI) was based on an enterprise valuation of €571 million as of December 31st. The final price will be subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition marks Orsted’s entry into the European onshore market. BRI, headquartered in Co Cork, is a developer, owner, and operator of onshore wind farms.

It has a portfolio of 389 MW in operation and under construction, 149 MW in advanced development, and more than 1 GW of development pipeline in Ireland and the UK.

Orsted entered the onshore renewables business in 2018 with an initial focus on the US. Today, its onshore business has an operating and in construction portfolio of 4 GW of wind and solar and a strong pipeline of further projects in development.

The growth over the past year ranks the business among the five largest US constructors in terms of onshore capacity additions since 2017.

The company said it has been evaluating opportunities to enter the onshore renewables business in Europe.

Orsted chief executive Mads Nipper said: “In the US, we’ve built a strong onshore business with 4 GW in operation and under construction.

“The European market for onshore wind power is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and with the acquisition of BRI, we get a strong platform that expands our presence in onshore renewables to Europe, allowing us to continue our successful expansion of our onshore renewables business.”

Declan Flanagan, chief executive of Orsted’s onshore business unit, said the group was “excited” about the deal as BRI has “a strong strategic and operational fit to Orsted combined with what we believe to be very complementary business cultures”.

“We’ve learned that, like Orsted, the BRI team is ambitious, prioritise safety and quality, and strive to be a good neighbour in the communities they operate in,” he said.

“The Irish and UK onshore markets offer attractive fundamentals, projects at scale, and value creation through a mix of development projects and repowering opportunities.

“Furthermore, we can leverage the BRI team’s market-leading offtake capabilities within trading and corporate PPAs with direct synergies to Orsted’s existing efforts in the UK.”

BRI’s existing management team will continue to run the business which will be integrated into Orsted’s onshore business unit over time. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of this year.

Orsted said the announcement would not change its previous guidance for the financial year 2021. Subject to closing of the transaction, the expected investment level for 2021 will increase with the purchase price.