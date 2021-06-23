Oireachtas group seizes high moral ground with Aer Lingus chiefs

Politicians critical of aviation contraction, but supportive of Government travel curbs

Barry O'Halloran

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynn Embleton has told the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications that the airline will not be reversing its decision to close its Shannon Airport base. Video: Oireachtas TV

Aer Lingus faces a “damp squib” of a summer, according to recently appointed chief executive Lynne Embleton. She told the Oireachtas committee on transport on Tuesday that any optimism the airline had about Government plans to reopen international travel on July 19th evaporated in the face of extra restrictions.

Embleton picked out extra curbs requiring non-vaccinated travellers from Britain to self-isolate, introduced last week by Government on growing fears about the coronavirus Delta variant, as a particular step back. But the airline is also concerned about plans to treat travellers from key markets in the US and Britain differently from EU passengers once reopening happens next month.

