Oil prices slip again as Russia and Opec mull production cut deal

Oil prices slipped below $60 (€52.80 ) a barrel on Friday as Opec and Russia work to overcome the last remaining obstacles to a production cut deal designed to bolster the market, in defiance of US president Donald Trump who has called on Saudi Arabia to keep production high.

A meeting of Opec oil ministers ended on Thursday without agreement, with the cartel gathering again in Vienna on Friday morning ahead of talks with Russia and other global producers, who are seen as key to the success of any deal.

Even as Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister reiterated on Friday he was “not confident” of an agreement, others have said they still believe oil producers will be able to secure a deal to remove around 1m barrels a day from the market, following the 30 per cent drop in prices in the last two months.

Market

Brent crude fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday and started Friday below $60 a barrel as the level of cuts being discussed is slightly below what most oil market analysts believe is necessary to balance the oil market. By early morning in London it was down 25 cents at $59.81 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia, Opec’s de facto leader and largest producer, has asked for all countries to contribute to curbs, even as Iran, Venezuela and Libya have sought exemptions because of hardship in their countries and sanctions against their economies.

Russia, the biggest exporter outside of the cartel, has been less enthusiastic about a big cut to production but has still said it will co-operate with producers on oil policy, continuing an alliance in place with Saudi Arabia since 2016.

Alexander Novak, Russia’s energy minister, said he plans to meet his counterparts from Iran and Saudi Arabia on Friday ahead of talks between Opec and non-Opec countries later in the day.

Saudi Arabia has ramped up production to record levels in recent months in response to demands from US president Donald Trump who has called on Opec to keep output high and prices low.

Consumers

Yet the US’s decision to issue waivers to consumers of Iranian oil as it reimposed sanctions against Tehran has meant output from global producers, including the US, has overwhelmed demand and risks creating a new glut.

Opec delegates said they believed it was possible to overcome objections to the countries seeking exemptions given their output has largely fallen below the level it was in 2016.

Oman, which is not an Opec member but carries sway as an interlocutor between various factions, cautioned countries against being “macho” on Thursday evening, warning of the risk of a further drop in prices without a deal. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018