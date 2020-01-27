Mincon chief operating officer to step down

Irish engineering group Mincon has announced that chief operating officer Peter Lynch, has decided to step down from the role in order to pursue other interests.

The company, which specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products, informed the stock exchange on Monday.

It said Mr Lynch will step down to move closer to his family in Dublin. However, he has agreed to be retained as a consultant and will continue to provide specialist services to the group when required. The role of chief operating officer will not be retained.

Mr Lynch initially joined the company as chairman in 2013, helping to guide Mincon through its IPO, before taking up a full time, executive role as chief operating officer in 2015.

“It has been a pleasure working at Mincon and I wish my colleagues well as I depart to focus on other interests,” said Mr Lynch.

“I have been delighted to play a key role in the IPO and subsequent expansion and development of the group in recent years and it’s been a privilege to work with the many talented people that make up the Mincon team.

“I look forward to continuing to advise the group in a consultancy capacity as needed and, as a substantial investor in the group, am confident the business will achieve even greater successes in the future.”

Mincon chief executive Joe Purcell, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter for his enduring contribution to Mincon, and on a personal note, for his guidance and help to me since my appointment as CEO in 2015.

“I am very pleased that Peter will be maintaining his involvement in and association with the group as an advisor in a consulting capacity for the coming years. On behalf of everyone here at Mincon, I wish him well in his future endeavours outside of Mincon.”