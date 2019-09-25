Mainstream signs co-operation agreement with Italian group ENI

Mainstream Renewable Power, the green energy group founded over a decade ago by businessman Eddie O’Connor, has signed a co-operation agreement with ENI to develop large-scale renewable assets, the Italian oil and gas group said on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to cooperate first in the UK and then expand their collaboration to Africa and South-East Asia.

Eni and Mainstream will make a joint bid in the fourth round of Britain’s offshore wind leasing tenders, they said.