Kenmare Resources pays first dividend as results in first half ‘robust’

Kenmare Resources delivered “robust” results in the first half of the year, and announced its first dividend.

Revenues fell 12 per cent to $122.7 million in the six months, down from $140.1 million in the same period of 2018 as finished product shipments fell 18 per cent. That was partially offset by a rise in prices of 7 per cent, with revenues expected to strengthen in the second half of the year on increased shipping volumes.

Its total cash operating costs of $152 per tonne, in line with the same period a year earlier, and within the full-year guidance range of $150-160 per tonne.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 11 per cent to $42.8 million, down from $48.2 million, with pretax profit down 20 per cent to $22.8 million.

The exploration firm said it would pay 2.66 cent per share to shareholders.

“Now is the appropriate time to begin making shareholder returns due to our balance sheet strength, improving free cash flow profile and long-life resources,” said managing director Michael Carvill.

Kenmare said its excavated ore volumes in the six months to June 30th set a new record for the company, putting it on track to meet its full-year guidance.

There was a 2 per cent increase in ilmenite production to 458,200 tonnes, with an 82 per cent increase in concentrates production to 19,500 tonnes.