Kenmare Resources bounces back from debt as it reports record production

Irish titanium and zircon miner Kenmare Resources bounced back from a $34.1 million debt last year as it reported a record performance.

The Dublin-listed company reported a net cash position of $13.5 million at the end of 2018 in an update.

The company said it recorded a monthly production record in terms of ilmenite production in December, achieving a run rate of 1.2 million tonnes per annum. In addition, it offered production guidance of between 900,000 and 960,000 tonnes for 2019.

Kenmare said heavy mineral concentrate production rose 4 per cent to 1,370,800 tonnes last year while there was a 3pc increase in total shipments of finished products to 1,074,400 tonnes, a new record.

The group added that it received higher average prices for all products when compared with 2017.

“In 2018 Kenmare achieved production guidance for a third consecutive year and total shipments of all products also set new annual record levels,” said managing director Michael Carvill.

“Production in 2019 is expected to decrease slightly, due to an anticipated reduction in grade, although ilmenite shipment volumes are expected to be maintained as finished goods inventory is drawn down,” he added.