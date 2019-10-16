Kenmare on track to meet earnings forecast

Kenmare Resources said it is on track to meet its full-year earnings guidance despite seeing a decline in the shipment of finished product.

In its latest quarterly results, the Dublin and London-listed mining firm said s hipments were lower than expected in the third quarter due to poor weather conditions impacting loading rates.

The miner, which produces around 7 per cent of global demand for titanium dioxide, has one asset on the north-east coast of Mozambique, the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine. The asset has a life span of about 100 years.

Kenmare said it shipped 192,900 tonnes of finished products during the three-month period, compated to 198,900 tonnes during the same period last year.

This comprised 174,000 tonnes of ilmenite, 8,500 tonnes of primary zircon, 3,800 tonnes of rutile and 6,600 tonnes of concentrates.

Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare, said: “Production and operating costs continued to track well against our guidance in the third quarter and we remain in line on both metrics.”

“With the dredge and major components of the Wet Concentrator Plant for the WCP C development now on site, our growth projects to deliver 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite continue to advance,” he said.

The company will next week pay shareholders a maiden dividend based on a minimum of 20 per cent of profits after tax.