Irishman Bernard Looney named as chief executive of BP

Irishman Bernard Looney has been named as incoming chief executive of oil giant BP, the second time this week that an Irish person has taken over at a leading British company.

BP on Friday said it was appointing the Kerryman to succeed Bob Dudley when he retires next year after leading the oil and gas company back to growth from near collapse in 2010.

Mr Looney (49) took charge of BP’s oil and gas production, or upstream operations, in 2016 as the sector grappled with the aftermath of the 2014 collapse in oil prices.

He became one of the youngest ever heads of BP’s exploration business under a management shakeup in 2016 and was one of a small number of top non-US executives charged with steering efforts by the oil giant to explore for buisness in Iran without breaching US sanctions.

The Irishman’s energetic management style was quickly felt as he spearheaded BP’s drive to improve performance through cost cutting and digitalisation.

He has led BP through one of its periods of fastest growth in oil and gas production, with output rising up by around 20 per cent since 2016 with the launch of more than 20 new major projects around the world and the acquisition of BHP’s portfolio of US shale assets this year for $10.5 billion in BP’s biggest deal in three decades.

As chief executive, he will be charged with continuing to adapt BP to the transition to lower carbon energy as pressure from investors to meet climate change targets grow. “Bernard is a terrific choice to lead the company next,”

Mr Dudley, who turned 64 last month, said in a statement. “He knows BP and our industry as well as anyone but is creative and not bound by traditional ways of working. I have no doubt that he will thoughtfully lead BP through the transition to a low carbon future.”

Mr Looney joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer and worked in operational roles in the North Sea, Vietnam and the Gulf of Mexico, including as drilling engineer on the discovery of the giant Thunder Horse field.

After a period in BP Alaska, he became head of the group chief executive’s office, working directly for BP chief executives Lord Browne and then Tony Hayward.

Mr Looney, who has a degree in Electrical Engineering from University College Dublin and a MS in Management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the Energy Institute, and also a mentor in the FTSE 100 cross-company mentoring executive programme.

He becomes the second Irishman to take over the reins at a leading British company after Cork accountant Ken Murphy was named as chief executive of Tesco.

NEAR BUST TO BOOM

Mr Dudley will step down as chief executive of BP after it announcesits full-year results on February 4th 2020 and will retire on March 31st, BP said. He was appointed to the top job in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

He led the company through near-bankruptcy after it caused the largest oil spill in US history and through an oil price crash four years later. Preparations for

Mr Dudley’s departure was accelerated after Helge Lund became BP chairman in January with a mandate to oversee succession plans.

He succeeded Tony Hayward who stepped down in the wake of the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster that left 11 rig workers dead. He has had to navigate a vast asset disposal to pay for more than $60 billion in litigation and clean-up costs followed by a landmark settlement with US authorities. He has also overseen BP’s efforts to address growing investor pressure to meet targets under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to fight climate change by investing in renewable energy and reducing BP’s carbon emissions. Mr

Dudley has enjoyed overwhelming support from investors at BP’s annual general meetings, however a majority of shareholders opposed his 2016 pay package, forcing the company to slash it by 40 per cent.