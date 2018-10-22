Increased gold potential in Co Monaghan after discovery

Irish explorer Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has discovered a new crop of gold in Co Monaghan.

The “bedrock gold mineralisation” was found halfway between the Clontibret gold deposit and the Corcaskea gold target.

Geological interpretation suggests continuity between the Clontibret gold deposit, which is open in all directions and to depth, and the Corcaskea gold target, is becoming established.

“A direct link between the Clontibret gold deposit and the Corcaskea gold target could indicate significantly increased gold potential in the area,” the company said.

The new gold mineralisation was discovered about 275 metres northeast of the nearest drill hole in the Clontibret gold deposit and about 260 metres southwest of the nearest trenching in the Corcaskea gold target area.

Conroy Gold chairman Prof Richard Conroy said the company was working to both increase the overall resource of the licence area and to develop a mine, initially at Clontibret.