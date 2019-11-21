Growth of data centres reveals hot air in Irish energy policy

Consumers will ultimately pay for Government’s logic-defying energy policies

EirGrid calculates that, by 2027, data centres will use the same amount of electricity as Dublin does now. Photograph: iStock

EirGrid calculates that, by 2027, data centres will use the same amount of electricity as Dublin does now. Photograph: iStock

 

Irish energy policy is a mass of contradictions. The Government has pledged that renewables such as wind and solar power will provide 70 per cent of all electricity used here by 2030 from about 30 per cent now.

All very laudable. Until you realise that the same administration wants to lure data centres here. These buildings, factories full of computer servers, use vast quantities of energy.

National grid operator EirGrid calculates that, by 2027, data centres will use the same amount of electricity as Dublin does now. So, while the Government is seeking to overhaul our energy system, it is putting it under extra pressure by encouraging increased demand.

Even more ironically, the State is the Irish energy industry’s biggest polluter, through its ownership of the ESB. That company owns the country’s biggest power plant, Moneypoint, which burns coal, and two peat-fired electricity generators, Lough Ree and West Offaly.

Coal and peat provide about 20 per cent of electricity but produce half the power generation industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. Continued use of these fuels makes the Irish energy system is proportionately one of Europe’s dirtiest, despite the fact that wind generates 30 per cent of electricity used here.

ESB intends to close the peat plants while the Government wants it to stop using coal to generate power by 2025. Assuming this happens, we will have to build more wind farms and probably a natural gas-burning plant to replace them.

This week, credit ratings agency Moody’s predicted that growing demand from data centres, combined with the need to close and replace the older fossil fuel generators, could push wholesale electricity prices to about €60 per megawatt hour by 2022 from €56-€57 now.

Suppliers tend to pass on wholesale price increase to their customers. So yes, you’ve guessed it: families and employers will ultimately pay for the Government’s logic-defying and contradictory energy policies.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.