Greencoat wins race for Coillte wind power assets

Greencoat Renewables, the Dublin-listed green energy company, has emerged as the winning bidder for the majority of Coillte’s shareholding in operating wind farm assets, in a deal worth €136.1 million.

The price beat a €125 million target set by State-owned Coillte, which had invested €25 million of equity in the the portfolio of four projects over the past four years.

The forestry company said on Tuesday plans to use the proceeds to invest in its core business and develop more than 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity over the next decade across a pipeline of 25 projects on its estate. That’s the equivalent of about a fifth of current peak electricity demand in Ireland.

The portfolio being sold to Greencoat comes with long-term fixed-rate project finance and has an overall net enterprise value of €281 million, Greencoat said in a separate statement.

Under the deal, Greencoat will buy Coillte’s 50 per cent stakes in the Raheenleagh wind farm in Co Wicklow, Cloosh Valley wind farm in Co Galway and Castlepool wind farm in Co Cork. It will also acquire a 25 per cent interest in Sliabh Bawn wind farm in Co Roscommon.

Reinvested

Coillte chief executive Fergal Leamy said that the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in the business to generate more value and to enhance the overall value of the group.

“Over the coming months we will announce details of how we plan to develop in excess of 1,000 MW of renewable energy generating capacity over the next 10 years across a pipeline of 25 projects we have identified on the Coillte estate.”

Greencoat Renewables raised €270 million in an initial public offering (IPO) last July and a further €111 million in share placing three months’ ago. The latest deal will see its total installed capacity will rise to 299 megawatts.

Coillte’s portfolio was co-developed with Scottish utilities group SSE, ESB and Bord Na Mona, who each remain joint venture partners in their respective wind farms and retain certain rights in relation to the transaction.

Separately on Tuesday, Norwegian utility Statkraft agreed to buy all the output from the Castledockrell wind farm for seven years, marking its entry into the Irish output. The 41-megawatt wind farm was built in 2011 by Castledockrell Wind Group Ltd. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg