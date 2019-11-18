Greencoat Renewables acquires Co Mayo wind farm for €37.2m

Greencoat Renewables has acquired the 20.4 MW Killala community wind farm in Co Mayo for an initial €37.2 million.

The project consists of five Siemens 3.4MW turbines that have been operational since July. An additional Siemens 3.4MW turbine is currently under construction which will bring the installed capacity to 20.4MW by late 2020.

Construction of the additional turbine is being overseen by the existing developers and Siemens will continue to manage the wind farm’s contract.

The acquisition is being funded by the company’s €380 million credit facility.

Following the acquisition, Greencoat Renewables total borrowings are 47 per cent of gross asset value, it said.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Killala, adding another high-quality wind asset with long-term contracted revenues. This is our first acquisition of a community windfarm and we are delighted that the local community will be sharing in the value created,” said investment manager Paul O’Donnell.