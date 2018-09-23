Former Quinn wind farm up for sale

A giant wind farm originally developed by former billionaire Seán Quinn is for sale.

The 54 megawatt wind farm at Slieve Rushen on the Cavan-Fermanagh Border was acquired in 2014 for £100 million (€111 million) by London based renewable energy investor Platina Energy Partners.

A spokesman told the Impartial Reporter newspaper that in line with its business model and following a substantial investment in the upgrading of the site during 2016 and 2017 “we decided to put the windfarm up for sale.”

“Platina has been investing in the Northern Ireland energy market since 2007 and last year we disposed of our interest in the Garves wind farm in Antrim.

“The two wind farms were part of historical funds focused mainly on wind energy which are now in their divestment phase,” he said.

Two years ago in conjunction with the Fermanagh Trust Platina also established an investment fund for the benefit of the local community “which will continue after the sale”.

“Platina will continue to look for investment opportunities in the energy market in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as they arise.

“We are looking closely at the growing solar industry across Europe in line with the strategic focus of a newly opened fund.”

The site formerly owned by the Quinn Group has been the subject of much hostility in recent years including stones being used to block access, spikes placed on the road, contractors being harassed, bullets sent to a contractor and even a security guard being chased by a man wielding a gun.

The site, which in 2016 was sustaining one attack a week, is the only one the company owns in Europe where they have had to use security measures against acts of terrorism.

It’s understood the wind farm will be sold at auction.