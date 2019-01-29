Fergal Leamy to leave Coillte for private sector role

Fergal Leamy is stepping down as chief executive of Coillte following four years at the State forestry company’s helm.

Coillte said on Tuesday that Mr Leamy has told its board that he intends stepping down and taking a new job in the private sector in June.

Mr Leamy restructured Coillte over the past four years, cutting costs and focusing on its main businesses, forestry and manufacturing timber products.

Last year, its earnings before interest, tax and write-offs, a measure of cash flow, grew to €115 million from €85 million in 2017.

The company also sold shares in a number of wind farms in the Republic for €136 million, a five-times return on its investment.

Coillte said it would begin searching for a new chief executive in the coming weeks.

Gerry Britchfield, chief operations and financial officer, will become acting chief executive from April. Mr Leamy will stay in Coillte to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Mr Leamy said he was “secure in the knowledge” that Coillte was in a stronger position than ever to cash in on opportunities in the timber and energy businesses.

He thanked the board for supporting him and his management colleagues and pointed out that the commitment of its staff drove Coillte’s growth over the past four years.

“The company is in a strong position and has an excellent team to lead it into the future,” Mr Leamy said.

Chairwoman Roisín Brennan said Mr Leamy had transformed Coillte financially and operationally since taking the helm.

“The business is now generating significant and sustainable operating cash flows, is more customer focussed and is increasing its return to the State as shareholder,” she said.

Ms Brennan noted that Mr Britchfield had relevant experience and played a central role in transforming Coillte.