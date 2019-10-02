EU to contribute €530m to €1bn Irish-French power line

The European Commission will contribute €530 million to the cost of a €1 billion electricity line connecting the Republic with France.

National electricity grid operator, Eirgrid, and its French equivalent, RTE, intend connecting the Cork and Breton coasts with a cable that will transmit enough energy to power about 450,000 homes.

The commission pledged on Wednesday to provide €530 million of the total €1 billion needed to pay for the project, dubbed the Celtic Interconnector.

The cash will come from the commission’s Connecting Europe Facility programme, which funds trans-European infrastructure.

In a statement announcing the funding, the EU executive said that the high-capacity power line would improve the security of electricity supply in both Ireland and France.

Integrate

The commission is backing the project as it will help to further integrate the EU’s electricity network and market.

The Celtic Interconnector will be roughly 600km long and will be able to transmit 700 mega watts (MW) of electricity in both directions. Most gas-fired power plants in the Republic generate around 400MW.

The €530 million committed by the commission was the largest element of a €556 million in funding that it announced on Wednesday.