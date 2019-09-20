ESB’s operating profit rose by €50m in first half of year

COLIN GLEESON

The operating profit at State-owned ESB increased by €50 million in the first six months of the year, according to the State company’s latest results.

ESB reported an operating profit of €294 million, and profit after interest and tax of €132 million. It paid the State a dividend of €38 million, bringing to €1.2 billion the sum it has paid to the exchequer in the past 10 years.

The energy company said it spent €396 million in capital investment on long-term electricity infrastructure.

ESB said it is investing in the Grousemount Windfarm, Co Kerry, and the Oweninny Windfarm, Co Mayo, which will both provide enough clean electricity to power 120,000 homes and business.

It is also developing the electricity network to facilitate increased renewable and other distributed energy resource connections along with increases in customer demand.

ESB chief financial officer Pat Fenlon said: “I am pleased to report improved financial results in the six-month period to June 30th, during which ESB successfully issued Ireland’s first corporate public green bond.

“Through our Brighter Future 2030 Strategy, consistent with the Government’s recently-published climate action plan, ESB continues to invest in energy infrastructure to help deliver a low carbon energy future.”

ESB said it contributes €1.7 billion annually to the economy through dividends, investments, taxes and jobs.

It provides “significant employment” directly, with over 7,800 employees, and indirectly through contractors and service providers.