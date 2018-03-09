ESB posts loss after revaluing power stations

ESB made a loss of €31.9 million last year after revaluing a number of its properties. It also recognised a series of charges including an impairment of €276 million in relation to its generating assets.

One such charge included impairment of €141.7 million relating to Moneypoint power station in Clare.

The loss for the financial year contrasted to a €186.1 million profit the previous year.

Operating profit before exceptional charges was recorded at €490 million for the year ended December 2017, but that too was down by €107 million driven by higher depreciation and lower energy margins which cost around €20 million.

ESB made a capital investment of €867 million in long term electricity and other infrastructure in the year in advance of the introduction of the Integrated Single Electricity Market (ISEM) in May 2018.

The semi-state paid a dividend to the exchequer of €60 million and noted in its statement it had paid €1.4 billion over the past 10 years.

Pat O’Doherty, the company’s chief executive who earned a salary of €295,000 last year, said: “ESB’s solid underlying financial position ensures it well placed to lead the transition to reliable, affordable low carbon energy for Ireland. ”

The group said it postponed the introduction of “unavoidable electricity price increases until after the peak winter bill period” last year and continued to develop “innovative products” for customers.

ESB, which had a 34 per cent share of electricity supply across the island of Ireland last year, recorded operating costs last year of €2.7 billion, up marginally due to higher fuel, energy, operation and maintenance costs. The operating and maintenance costs of €9 million were associated with storm Ophelia.

Revenue in the year grew by €15 million to €3.26 billion and, although small, that’s driven by higher revenue in generation and wholesale markets and increased income in ESB Networks which offset lower revenues in Electric Ireland as a result of lower volumes and price reductions.

Pat Fenlon, the group’s finance and commercial executive director, called the company’s performance last year a “satisfactory” one in “challenging market conditions”.

With over 7,790 employees, ESB operates across the electricity market in both the Republic and the North.