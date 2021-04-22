ESB Networks intends to take legal action over dispute involving technicians

ESB Networks has said it intends to take legal action in relation to a dispute involving network technicians who are scheduled to stage a 24-hour strike on Friday.

The technicians concerned are members of a trade union which is not recognised by the company – the Independent Workers Union (IWU).

The technicians have engaged in a work-to-rule over recent days which the company said may have resulted in some delays to out-of-hours restoration of power for small pockets of customers .

It is unclear as to the potential impact of the planned strike on Friday on customers. The company maintained that other unions representing staff in the sector had said they were not involved in the dispute and would continue to provide emergency cover.

The company has said it is putting contingency arrangements in place ahead of the scheduled work stoppage.

The dispute involving the IWU centres on what the union maintains is the failure of the company to consult adequately on the outsourcing of certain work to contractors. The union has said the dispute is not about money.

The work performed by the network technicians includes the upgrading of infrastructure, essential maintenance and repairs, and the provision of safety services that assist external electrical contractors on outsourced projects.

There are about 1,200 staff in the network technician grade and the IWU has said it represents about 500.

‘Unlawful’

ESB Networks said on Thursday evening that the planned 24-hour stoppage strike by the IWU was “unlawful”.

The company said that the IWU had “balloted their members to progress a claim that has not been made to ESB or the Labour Court”.

“This is a legal matter, and we are dealing with it as such”, the company said.

“ESB Networks continues to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the necessary contingency plans are in place to minimise the effects on its operations and customers as much as possible.”

“ESB Networks remains committed to resolving this matter. It is exploring all options, and has notified the IWU that it intends to take legal action in relation to this dispute. “

The IWU is not affiliated to either the ESB group of unions or the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) .

The union has said it is prepared to defer the planned strike if the company agrees to refer the dispute to the Workplace Relations Commission but that the it has declined to do so.

It is understood the company is reluctant to take the issue to the WRC on the basis that it does not recognise the IWU as a representative organisation for the technicians and because it sees the industrial action as unlawful under legislation.