ESB makes €338 million profit

State-owned energy group ESB earned €338 million profit last year according to figures published on Friday.

ESB generates electricity and sells it along with natural gas to homes and businesses.

The group said it has filed accounts with the Irish Stock Exchange showing that it invested €1.2 billion in its business last year while making a €338 million pre-tax profit.

ESB pledged to pay the exchequer a dividend of €88 million from its 2019 profits. This will bring to €1.2 billion the amount it has paid to the State over the last 10 years.

The company said that while the Covid-19 crisis will challenge it “both operationally and financially” it would focus on continuing to provide safe and reliable electricity service.