Ervia chief to leave 7-year job after 18 months

Ervia chief executive Mike Quinn will leave the organisation in April to pursue a new career in the private sector. Ervia controls Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland.

The former Bord Na Mona executive, joined the State utility company in 2017 on a seven-year contract. However, in a statement on Thursday, the company said he was planning to move on after just 15 months in the role. By the time he departs the role in April, he will have been with Ervia for 18 months.

Ervia, which also controls Aurora Telecom, will begin the process of selecting a new chief executive “shortly”, with Mr Quinn to remain in the role until he takes up his new role in three months time.

Tony Keohane, Ervia’s chairman, said he was “disappointed to lose someone of Mike Quinn’s calibre”.

“We set ambitious targets for the company in 2018 and those metrics have been delivered under Mike’s leadership.”

Scale of challenges

Mr Quinn said that during his tenure at Ervia he was “impressed by the scale of the challenges and the commitment by almost 1,850 staff across the company to ensuring we put in place the correct strategy and infrastructure that will support Irish people”.

“I want to acknowledge the immense work done during the storms and drought of 2018 by both Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland in what was an intense year with major weather impacts on our networks,” Mr Quinn said.