Elight and Bord Na Móna to offer energy-efficient lighting for no cost

Elight, a Dublin-based company that installs and manages energy-efficient LED solutions to the commercial sector, has teamed up with Bord Na Móna to offer Irish SMEs lighting at no charge.

The company, which was established by EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 finalist Ian McKenna five years ago, said it is aiming to distribute up to half a million of individual LED lighting products to businesses over the next year.

The offer is open to offices, hotels, retailers, pubs, coffee shops, guesthouses, restaurants and nursing homes.

Elight is to provide products and installation at no cost in exchange for the energy credit which is accrued by the work undertaken.

“As businesses are drawing up their budgets for 2018, we are providing them with the opportunity to upgrade their infrastructure, at no cost, and reduce their lighting bills by up to 85 per cent in the process. Not only will this be a great result for the businesses, it will support Ireland to achieve its energy and environmental targets,” said Mr McKenna.

Elight provides a “light as a service” model in partnership with the likes of Philips and Actavo that sees it paying the upfront costs for installing LED lighting. The company installed more than 150,000 lighting products last year in a move that it said led to cost savings of €5.5 million and a 75GW energy saving for clients.