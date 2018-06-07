Electricity bills to fall as regulator plans cut in green energy levy

The energy regulator plans to cut a renewable power levy in a move that will reduce electricity bills for consumers and businesses.

The State imposes a public service obligation on all electricity users to subsidise wind farms and other renewable energy ventures.

In a consultation paper published on Thursday, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) proposes cutting the charge by €3.43 a month for households.

The regulator also wants to reduce the charge by €12.30 a month for small and medium-sized businesses.

Consumer and business groups are likely to welcome the proposal, as energy costs are rising on the back of recent oil price increases.

August decision

Interested parties have until June 29th to respond to the CRU’s proposal. The regulator will decide on the levy decrease in August and implement the new charge in October.

The controversial levy funds the price that the State guarantees to pay wind farms and other renewable energy generators for the electricity they produce.

The charge has risen steadily in recent years as the number of renewable energy generators has grown.