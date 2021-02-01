Electric Ireland wins NI executive renewable energy contract

Electric Ireland has won a major renewable energy contract with the Northern Ireland Executive.

Within the 100 per cent renewable energy contract, Electric Ireland will supply electricity to Government buildings and more than 50 organisations throughout the North, in a move that is estimated to lead to saving of £31 million (€35.1 million).

The procurement process was led by the Department of Finance’s Construction and Procurement Delivery team.

“This contract shows how public procurement can deliver financial and environmental benefits. Energy management across our diverse portfolio of properties is fundamental to the efficient operation of the government estate, and I welcome the significant savings achieved through this contract with Electric Ireland,” said finance minister Conor Murphy.

Dermot McArdle, head of business markets for Electric Ireland, said the deal would help the Northern Ireland Executive achieve its carbon emission targets and make crucial savings at what is a challenging time.

“The supply of 100 per cent renewable energy to government departments and organisations across a range of locations, builds on our low carbon credentials with the announcement that we will also be supporting 10 Northern Ireland Local Authorities achieve on their carbon emission targets,” he said.