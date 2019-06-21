Electric Ireland sticks with Abrtan on customer service

Utilities provider Electric Ireland awarded its €30 million customer service contract to Cork-based management company Abtran.

The three year contract involves customer service delivery to the company’s roughly 1.2 million residential and business customers spread across the country. Abtran has an option to extend the contract for an additional four years.

Electric Ireland is the retail arm of State utilities provider ESB which controls the distribution and transmission networks across the Republic.

Electric Ireland’s executive director, Marguerite Sayers, said: “I’m confident that this mutual commitment will support our continuing competitiveness and enhanced service delivery in the rapidly evolving Irish energy market.”

Abtran has partnered with Electric Ireland since 2004 and will continue to do so having won a competitive tender process.

“This is the third renewal of our contract with Electric Ireland and that demonstrates the valued-added approach that Abtran strives to achieve in partnership with our clients,” said Abtran executive chairman Mike Maloney.

Founded in 1997, Abtran has operations across Cork, Sligo, Maynooth and Dublin. The company intends to use data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance the service it provides to Electric Ireland customers.

“Over the years, Abtran has brought the benefits of its research and long-term experience to bear in service innovation and the company is well recognised for its expertise across multiple sectors, underpinned by a highly skilled workforce, investments in continuous professional development and technology,” said Tánaiste Simon Coveney who was present at the announcement of the contract win.