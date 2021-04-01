Electric Ireland extends bar on disconnections to June 30th

ESB’s energy supply business, Electric Ireland, will hold off on disconnecting customers unable to pay their bills until June 30th, the company said.

Electric Ireland has had a moratorium on disconnecting customers in arrears while the Republic has endured a series of Covid-19 lockdowns since October last year.

The State-owned company confirmed on Thursday that it would extend its current bar on disconnections until the end of June while the Government maintained Level 5 pandemic restrictions, which have forced 445,000 people out of work.

Electric Ireland said that the extension would apply to the 1.1. million homes to which it supplies power.

The company also asked customers experiencing difficulty in paying their bills to make contact so it could work with them on a payment plan that suits their circumstances.

Marguerite Sayers, Electric Ireland’s executive director, said the company was “acutely aware” of the difficulties customers faced as a consequence of ongoing Government Covid curbs.

She pointed out that the extension meant customers would be guarranteed uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies until June.

“We also hope this will allow our customers that little bit of extra time to get back on their feet as restrictions start to ease,” Ms Sayers added.

Electric Ireland recently announced that it would not increase its residential electricity and gas prices.