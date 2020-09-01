Electric Ireland customers face 3.4% rise in price for power

Electric Ireland customers will pay €2.88 more on average for electricity from next month as the company ups prices.

The power supply subsidiary of State-owned ESB said on Tuesday that it will increase electricity charges by 3.4 per cent from October 1st, adding €2.88 to the average household bill.

However, the utility company said it would freeze gas prices for the winter months, locking in an 11.5 per cent cut in the price of that fuel dating back to April.

Marguerite Sayers, the company’s executive director, blamed “other electrcity and system costs” outside her organisation’s control for the increase.

“In April, we reduced energy bills for gas and electricity customers by circa €100 annually because fuel costs were falling at that time,” she said.

The company said that the extra costs included charges for use of the single electricity market. This is the wholesale market through which electricity suppliers and generators trade the power that is ultimately sold to homes and businesses.

The price rise comes at time of year when families generally need more power for heating and light.

Ms Sayers noted that the ring-fenced gas price cut would save customers an average of €78 a-year. Natural gas prices fell sharply this year as supplies of the fuel increased and demand fell following widespread Covid-19 lockdowns.

She argued that Electric Ireland had one of the lowest rates for gas and electricity supply combined.

Ms Sayers noted that the company had an “enduring” discount of 8.5 per cent and gas and electricity that does not end after one year.

Electric Ireland continues to offer customers facing hardship a 5 per cent discount, Ms Sayers added.