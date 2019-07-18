Dublin-based Botswana Diamonds raises €278,000

Botswana Diamonds has raised £250,000 (€278,000) having placed 50 million shares with both new and existing investors.

The Dublin-based company said the funding - which involves shares beiing placed at 5p each, would be used to continue diamond exploration efforts in Botswana and for general working capital purposes.

Founded by executive chairman John Teeling, the former owner of Cooley Distillery, the Irish company has licenses in both Botswana and South Africa.

The new shares, which represent about 7.98 per cent of the company’s issued share capital, will rank pari passu with the company’s existing ordinary shares and it’s expected they’ll be admitted to trading on or around July 28th.

Aside from advancing exploration in Botswana, the funds will be used to progress sampling at the Thorny River license in South Africa. It will also bring resources from Marsfontein - an extension of the Thorny River license - into production with diamond sales expected by the fourth quarter of this year.