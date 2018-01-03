DCC completes acquisition of Shell’s Hong Kong, Macau LPG business

DCC, the fuel distribution-to-health services group, has completed the acquisition of Shell’s LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau.

The deal, which was announced last year, marks DCC’s first major move into the Asian market. At the time, the deal was valued at £120 million.

The Shell LPG business is one of the leading LPG sales and marketing businesses in Hong Kong and Macau. It provides LPG in bulk, cylinder and autogas formats to domestic, commercial and industrial customers, and has been operating in the region for almost 60 years. In the year ended December 31st 2016, it supplied around 74,000 tonnes of LPG to the market.

The business is expected to continue to operate under the Shell brand in both Hong Kong and Macau, with a long term brand licence agreement in place.