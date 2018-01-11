DCC buys British LPG business in £29m deal

DCC is expanding its liquefied petroleum gas business in Britain with a £28.75 million acquisition.

The company said it had agreed to buy the trade and assets of Countrywide Farmers LPG business, which sells about 20,000 tonnes of LPG each year, supplying bulk and cylinder LPG to domestic, agricultural and commercial customers.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March.

It is the latest in a number of deals for DCC’s LPG business. It recently announced it had closed a previously announced purchase of Shell’s LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau. That was followed by the acquisition of Germany’s TEGA last week.