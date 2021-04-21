Covid curbs could hit social housing construction

Covid-19 restrictions could hit social housing construction this year, Darragh O’Brien, the Government minister responsible, admitted on Wednesday.

Launching a report on Job Quality in Irish Construction by the Think tank on Action on Social Change (TASC), Mr O’Brien noted that the Government hopes to build 9,500 social homes this year.

“There will be some impact due to construction closures, but we will have the first quarter figures in the coming weeks and we will be able to assess what our delivery looks like then,” the Minister for Housing said.

He added that the 9,500 homes targeted for this year was a 22 per cent increase on 2020.

Construction pay

The report by TASC and the Chartered Institute of Building, states that pay in the Republic’s construction industry is good but “somewhat below the national average wage”.

This puts the State more or less on a par with most other EU countries. “There is, though, much variation between the occupational groups,” the report states.

“White collar construction workers are very well-paid, whereas blue-collar workers are somewhat below EU norms.”