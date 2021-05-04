Cork-based Mainline signs €10m contract for wind farm project

Cork-based Mainline has signed a contract worth more than €10 million to provide power and communication infrastructure to a major 137 turbine wind farm project in Northern Sweden.

The work will be carried out at Europe’s largest onshore wind farm in the Markbygden Cluster, installing more than 350 kilometres of MV power and fibre optic cabling.

Mainline chief executive Jamie O’Rourke said the company expects to complete the project in less than 18 months.

“We have just completed a smaller wind farm project inside the Arctic circle in Sweden, and this latest contract is our second significant project win in Sweden. Our ability to adapt our proven processes to Swedish requirements has been key to winning these projects in a very competitive commercial environment with local and international players in the market,” he said.

“Our construction, procurement and design teams in Mainline have proven themselves to be able to compete with the best, and lessons learned in Sweden can be applied to major power infrastructural projects in the future back here in Ireland. ”

The Cork company is also working on the Hästkullen wind farm in the Nysäter wind park in Northern Sweden, installing more than 95 km of 36kV collector cable to 73 wind turbines.

In Ireland, Mainline is the lead electrical contractor on Dublin Airport’s €300 million-plus North Runway project.

The company provides a range of services that includes the design and build of sub-stations, the construction of airside aviation infrastructure, and turn-key wind and solar energy solutions.