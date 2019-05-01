Coillte profits more than treble on wind farm gains

State forestry company Coillte saw its pretax profit more than treble to €166 million in 2018 as the company’s sale of interests in wind farm operations yielded significant gains.

Earnings before interest, tax and write-offs rose 35 per cent to a record €115 million, while revenues climbed 10 per cent to a record €330 million.

Operating cash flow also increased, doubling to €60 million last year.

The dividend paid to the State rose 87 per cent to €15 million, while the group is now close to being debt free.

“This strong performance by Coillte is the culmination of a transformation which has been taking place in the business over the last number of years,” said Coillte’s recently appointed chairwoman Bernie Gray.

Debt levels

“The group has has been aggressively reducing debt levels over the last number of years and this leaves us in a strong overall position to weather any Brexit impacts and to invest steadily in future growth opportunities,” she said.

Coillte manages a forest and land estate of about 44,000 hectares, which is equivalent to approximately 7 per cent of the country’s land.

The sale of most of its interests in operating wind farms generated a total consideration of €127 million in 2018, which more than five times return on original investment.