Coillte profits dip 11% on falling timber prices

Profits at State forestry company Coillte, fell around 11 per cent to €63.3 million last year as timber prices dipped, figures published on Friday show.

Coillte sold its highest volume of timber in 2019, but oversupply in the British market pushed down prices, prompting a 1 per cent dip in revenues to €327.4 million.

Operating profits fell 11 per cent to €63.3 million last year from €71.5 million in 2018.

Earnings before interest, tax and write-offs, a measure of the cash generated by the company were €103 million last year, the second highest in its history. Coillte recorded its highest earnings, €115 million, in 2018.

Pre-tax profit fell €101 million to €61.5 million in 2019 from €162.5 million the previous year.

However the sale of its interest in several wind farms in 2018 boosted that year’s pre-tax surplus by almost €90 million.