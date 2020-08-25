Carlyle buys solar plants from Irish player BNRG in €110m deal

US investment giant Carlyle is buying eight solar-powered electricity projects from Irish business BNRG in a €110 million deal.

Dublin-based BNRG develops and operates solar farms in the Republic, US and Australia.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that it is selling eight solar projects that it is building in the US state of Maine to Carlyle affiliate Acadia Renewable Energy.

The deal involves a total investment of $130 million (€110 million). Working with its local partner, Dirigo Solar, BNRG will finish building the electricity generators and manage them once they are switched on. Carlyle will pay for the project’s construction and own them.

Network

Local electricity suppliers Central Maine Power and Versant Power have pledged to buy the electricity that the solar plants generate for 20 years.

Once built, the projects will generate a total of 100 mega watts of electricity, enough to power around 19,000 homes in the US state.

David Maguire, co-founder of BNRG, said that the first four plants will be built and switched on by Christmas.

All eight should be supplying electricity to the Maine network by the end of summer 2021, he added.

“Maine represents a tremendous opportunity for solar power generation, and we look forward to additional development activity in the state over the coming years,” said Mr Maguire in a statement.

Pooja Goyal, managing director and co-head of Carlyle’s infrastructure group, said: “We see significant value in renewable development in the region and the support for these projects has been tremendous”.